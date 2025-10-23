Shiva Rajkumar’s FL from people’s leader ‘Gummadi Narsaiah’ biopic unleashed

A biopic on renowned people’s representative Gummadi Narsaiah is set to arrive soon, celebrating the life of the beloved leader who served Yellandu as an Independent MLA across multiple terms. Known for his humble lifestyle and relentless commitment to public service, Narsaiah earned immense respect as a true champion of the common man.

The film, titled Gummadi Narsaiah, features Kannada star Dr Shiva Rajkumar in the lead role. The project marks the directorial debut of actor-turned-filmmaker Parameshwar Hivrale and is produced by N. Suresh Reddy under Pravallika Arts Creations, marking the banner’s first production.

The first look poster released by the makers presents Shiva Rajkumar in a dignified and grounded look — sporting a simple white outfit with a red scarf and walking alongside a bicycle. A red flag with the sickle and hammer symbol attached to the bike highlights the character’s ideological identity. The Assembly building in the backdrop reinforces the leader’s political journey.

A concept video further enhances the narrative, showing the protagonist riding to the Assembly on his bicycle, symbolizing Narsaiah’s simplicity and commitment to his roots.

Supported by cinematographer Satish Mutyala, music director Suresh Bobbili, and editor Satya Giduturi, the film aims for authenticity and emotional depth.

A Pan-India release is planned in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi, bringing the inspiring legacy of Gummadi Narsaiah to audiences across the country.