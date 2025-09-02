Shivani Nagaram on ‘Little Hearts’ magic

After impressing audiences with ‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’, young heroine Shivani Nagaram is now playing the lead role in ‘Little Hearts’ alongside ‘90s Middle Class Biopic’ fame Mouli Tanuj. Directed by Sai Marthand under the ETV Win Originals banner and produced by Aditya Hasan, the film is being released in theatres by Bunny Vasu and Vamsi Nandipati on September 5.

Speaking about her role, Shivani said, “I play Katyayani in ‘Little Hearts’. The role feels very natural and relatable. The friendship and love between Akhil and Katyayani will remind audiences of their own college days.”

Shivani shared how she got involved in the project: “Music director Sinjith Yerramalli, my childhood friend, brought ‘Little Hearts’ to me. When director Sai Marthand narrated the story, I found it very exciting. I loved how every character was designed.”

On choosing her projects carefully, she said, “After ‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’, I got offers, but I wanted strong content that would bring audiences to theatres. That’s why I waited for the right project.”

Talking about the difference between her films, Shivani explained, “‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’ had a love story mixed with emotional depth, but ‘Little Hearts’ is lighthearted, filled with college fun. Even though there’s a love story, it doesn’t have heavy emotional elements.”

Shivani reflected on shooting experiences: “Since most of us were of the same age, filming felt like fun and bonding with friends. Senior actors like Rajeev Kanakala, Anita Chowdary, Kanchi, and Satyakrishna encouraged us a lot. Rajeev sir’s role is fun, while Kanchi garu plays a serious character. Satyakrishna and Kanchi played my parents, and working with them was a great experience.”

The film also brought back nostalgic memories for her: “It reminded me of my own school and college days, like a summer camp experience. Acting in this film gave me opportunities to interact in ways I hadn’t during my school years. I’m grateful Bunny Vasu garu and Vamsi Nandipati garu believed in the content.”

On the music, she said, “The songs in ‘Little Hearts’ are receiving a good response. My favorite is the Rajagaadi song, where Mouli and I performed a hook step.”

Reflecting on her career, Shivani added, “There’s been a one-year gap since my last film because I waited for the right project. I focus on doing good films and am open to web series if the opportunity is good. Up next, I’m working with Suhas in ‘Hey Bhagavan’, a hilarious entertainer, and I have two more films lined up.”

With its relatable storyline, youthful energy, and nostalgic college vibes, ‘Little Hearts’ promises to be a fun theatrical experience for audiences.