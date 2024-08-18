Shivraj Kumar’s 131st film gets a grand launch

Karunada Chakraborty Shivraj Kumar's 131st movie kicked off with a spectacular pooja ceremony. This highly anticipated Kannada-Telugu bilingual action thriller is directed by Karthik Advait and produced by SN Reddy and Sudhir P under the banners of Bhuvaneshwari Pictures and Padmaja Films India Pvt.

The film's launch event was marked by grandeur, reflecting the high expectations surrounding this project. Shivraj Kumar will be seen in a powerful role, adding to the film's excitement among fans.

The film boasts a stellar team of technicians, including Sam CS as the music composer, AJ Shetty for cinematography, Deepu S Kumar for editing, and Ravi SanteHuckley as the art director. With a significant budget and a strong crew, this film is set to deliver a high-octane cinematic experience.







