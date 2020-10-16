Short Video App Rizzle collaborates with Aditya Music 

Rizzle App the best original short video platform today announced exclusive music licensing partnership with Aditya Music, a leading South Indian music company with the largest library of Tollywood songs. The vertical video content app will now have an entire catalog of licensed music from Aditya Music for all the creators.

With over 10 million content creators on the app creating original, entertaining videos daily, the deal between Rizzle and Aditya Music will foster better engagement and also

help the creators to complement their videos with popular regional songs. Rizzle has also been making rounds on the internet for its episodic, short vertical web series content that spells creativity.

Lakshminath Dondeti, co-founder, Rizzle, says "Rizzle's affiliation with Aditya Music opens up new avenues for our creators. With a wide range of licensed music tracks to choose from, the creative space is bound to become more varied and wonderful. We're thrilled at the prospect of this partnership, and I can say with great conviction that this is the start of something amazing!"

Aditya Music has been collaborating with the biggest production houses from the industry and have worked with artists including

Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hedge, Pavan Kalyan, and the likes whose fandom is not unknown to the people across the globe. Their legacy in the music industry is 40 years strong and with this exclusive deal, it's only going to become stronger.

Mr. Aditya Gupta, Director of Aditya Music said, "We are delighted to partner with Rizzle App.

This will enable & provide a legal & branded platform for the creators, music lovers, fans to showcase their talent. Tollywood (the Telugu film industry) is the second biggest

film industry in India after Bollywood with highest number of film releases, studios, theatres, actors & most importantly the Super Stars. Everyone is aware of the super crazy and huge fandom of Stars in this Industry."

With Aditya Music onboard, the brand aims to increase the diversity quotient on the app by making video creation more fun and accessible for creators

from the southern part of the country. With a solid plan to bring the best labels

on the app, Rizzle had also recently announced a global deal with Soundstripe - a US-based music licensing company - integrating the complete catalog of royalty-free English music.

Rizzle recently introduced RStudios or Rizzle Studios that conducts free dance and acting classes for anyone who wants to learn and hone their skills. Under the banner, the short

video app hosts free webinars for common people where they can learn acting and dancing from industry professionals and show off their newly acquired skills to millions of people.

In a short span of time, Rizzle has managed to carve a niche for itself in the vertical-short web series space that's otherwise unmapped. The Indian short video app brings entertainment

to your mobile screens in the form of 60-seconds videos. The app's functionality allows the Rizzle community to produce episodic content and create a micro-series on a smartphone. Its unique features - from in-app design tools to licensed background music,

sound effects, and much more - elevate smartphone videos to finished products that rival professionally produced footage.