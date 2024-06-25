Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’teaser promises thrills and horror

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 blockbuster "Stree" is finally making waves with the release of its teaser. Directed by Amar Kaushik, "Stree" became a sensational hit, captivating audiences with its unique blend of horror and comedy. The sequel, "Stree 2," brings back Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor alongside Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee, promising more chills and thrills.

The teaser for "Stree 2" has been unveiled, revealing a tantalizing glimpse into the upcoming horror-comedy. It shows Shraddha Kapoor's mysterious character returning to Chanderi town, where the trio of Vikrant (Rajkummar Rao), Bittu (Aparshakti Khurana), and Jana (Abhishek Banerjee) find themselves in new predicaments. Shraddha’s character appears to play a pivotal role in assisting them through the supernatural challenges they face.

The teaser is further elevated by the haunting background score composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar, adding an extra layer of intensity to the already gripping visuals. The film, written by Niren Bhatt, continues the story within the Maddock Supernatural Universe, marking its fifth installment.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, "Stree 2" is set for a grand release on August 15, 2024. The film’s release date coincides with John Abraham’s "Vedaa," setting the stage for an exciting box office clash.

Fans of the original "Stree" are eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite characters and the continuation of the intriguing storyline. With the teaser generating significant buzz, "Stree 2" promises to deliver a compelling mix of horror, comedy, and drama, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year.



