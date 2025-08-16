‘Shri Krishna Avatar in Mahoba’ gets an official announcement

The AbhayCharan Foundation and Sreejee Entertainment have officially announced their collaboration on an ambitious new film titled Shri Krishna Avatar in Mahoba. Backed by the blessings of His Grace Jitamitra Prabhu Sri, a senior guru at ISKCON Delhi, the film will explore the spiritual and historical significance of Mahoba during the 11th–12th century.

Unlike most cinematic portrayals, this project will present Lord Krishna in a new light — not only as a divine guide but also as a powerful warrior. The film aims to combine breathtaking visuals with a profound spiritual message, making it accessible to global audiences across multiple languages.

Project head Anil Vyas expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “For the first time, people will see Lord Krishna as a warrior in a movie rooted in history and devotion. We believe this film will connect with audiences everywhere, regardless of culture or faith.”

The film will be written and directed by Mukund Pandey, known for bringing historical narratives to life with authenticity. “Mahoba is rich in history and faith,” Pandey said. “Through this film, we want to honor that legacy while presenting a fresh perspective on Lord Krishna’s enduring message.”

Positioned as more than just entertainment, Shri Krishna Avatar in Mahoba is envisioned as a cultural journey that revives India’s timeless values of love, compassion, and righteousness. Details about casting and release are expected to be announced soon.