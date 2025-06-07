Live
- ‘Serial’ fake Kerala bride arrested hours before her eighth wedding
- Tripura: Authorities get strict as 60 per cent consumers found not paying power bills
- Russia accuses Ukraine of postponing prisoner swap
- Under BJP govt, Yoga Day to make official debut in Delhi on June 21
- Uttarakhand: Chamoli farmers reap benefits of PM-KISAN scheme, thank central govt
- Bangladesh: BNP says national elections in April 2026 'not suitable in any way'
- Education plays a vital role in women empowerment: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis
- Salman Khan wishes 'Eid Mubarak' with a dapper pic
- Union Minister L Murugan slams CM Stalin for 'diverting public attention' with delimitation remarks
- Healthy food habits and lifestyle key for Viksit Bharat: JP Nadda
Shriya Pilgaonkar steps into uniform with empathy for ‘Chhal Kapat The Deception’
Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar has stepped into the role of a determined police officer in the gripping drama Chhal Kapat The Deception, which premiered on...
Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar has stepped into the role of a determined police officer in the gripping drama Chhal Kapat The Deception, which premiered on ZEE5 on June 6. To bring authenticity to her character Devika, Shriya undertook an immersive experience in Lucknow, interacting with female police officers, including ADG Padmaja Chauhan, and learning about the innovative women’s safety helpline, 1090.
Calling her visit to the city “an eye-opener,” Shriya shared, “Lucknow has such a timeless charm. I’ve always loved its culture, warmth, and food. But what truly moved me was meeting the incredible women police officers and learning about the 1090 helpline. It’s not just a call centre—it’s a lifeline for women across Uttar Pradesh.”
The actress expressed admiration for the scale and sensitivity of the helpline’s operations, adding, “The way these officers respond—with empathy, urgency, and resolve—left a lasting impact on me.”
Speaking about how the experience shaped her portrayal of Devika, she said, “Devika isn’t just a cop—she’s a woman carrying her own pain while standing against injustice. This experience gave me a deeper understanding of her strength and vulnerability. I hope viewers connect with her emotional truth.”
Set in a village near Burhanpur, Chhal Kapat The Deception unfolds around the mysterious death of a rising social media influencer at a friend’s wedding. Directed by Ajay Bhuyan and produced by Juggernaut Production, the series also features Kamya Ahlawat, Ragini Dwivedi, Tuhina Das, Yahhve Sharma, Pranay Pachauri, Smaran Sahu, and Anuj Sachdeva in key roles.
The series blends suspense with social commentary, anchored by Shriya’s compelling performance shaped by real-life heroes in uniform.