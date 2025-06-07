Shriya Pilgaonkar steps into uniform with empathy for ‘Chhal Kapat The Deception’

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar has stepped into the role of a determined police officer in the gripping drama Chhal Kapat The Deception, which premiered on ZEE5 on June 6. To bring authenticity to her character Devika, Shriya undertook an immersive experience in Lucknow, interacting with female police officers, including ADG Padmaja Chauhan, and learning about the innovative women’s safety helpline, 1090.

Calling her visit to the city “an eye-opener,” Shriya shared, “Lucknow has such a timeless charm. I’ve always loved its culture, warmth, and food. But what truly moved me was meeting the incredible women police officers and learning about the 1090 helpline. It’s not just a call centre—it’s a lifeline for women across Uttar Pradesh.”

The actress expressed admiration for the scale and sensitivity of the helpline’s operations, adding, “The way these officers respond—with empathy, urgency, and resolve—left a lasting impact on me.”

Speaking about how the experience shaped her portrayal of Devika, she said, “Devika isn’t just a cop—she’s a woman carrying her own pain while standing against injustice. This experience gave me a deeper understanding of her strength and vulnerability. I hope viewers connect with her emotional truth.”

Set in a village near Burhanpur, Chhal Kapat The Deception unfolds around the mysterious death of a rising social media influencer at a friend’s wedding. Directed by Ajay Bhuyan and produced by Juggernaut Production, the series also features Kamya Ahlawat, Ragini Dwivedi, Tuhina Das, Yahhve Sharma, Pranay Pachauri, Smaran Sahu, and Anuj Sachdeva in key roles.

The series blends suspense with social commentary, anchored by Shriya’s compelling performance shaped by real-life heroes in uniform.