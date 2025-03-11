Live
Just In
Shriya redefines ageless beauty
Age is just a number, and actress Shriya Saran continues to prove it effortlessly.
At a recent event, Shriya turned heads with her bold and graceful appearance in a stunning backless dress adorned with silver and green jewels. Exuding confidence and poise, the actress showcased timeless beauty, reaffirming that elegance and sensuality have no age limits.
The 40-year-old diva’s sleeveless ensemble perfectly accentuated her toned frame, while her flowing open hair and matching green earrings added a touch of charm. Shriya’s striking presence at the event captivated everyone, leaving fashion enthusiasts in awe of her impeccable style and unmatchable grace.
Despite being in her forties, Shriya Saran continues to set high standards for style and elegance, effortlessly carrying every outfit with confidence. Her latest appearance once again proved that true fashion is ageless, inspiring fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.
On the work front, Shriya is set to feature in a special dance number for the upcoming Tamil film Retro, starring Suriya. With her captivating on-screen charisma and enduring appeal, fans eagerly await her performance, expecting another show-stopping moment.
Whether dazzling in a glitzy gown or mesmerizing audiences with her performance, Shriya Saran continues to reign as a timeless beauty in the entertainment industry — and if this is what forty looks like, we’re all taking notes!