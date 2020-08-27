Shriya Saran in Andhadhun remake?

Andhadhun remake is one of the prestigious projects in Telugu right now. Ayushmann Khurrana played the lead role in the original. Sriram Raghavan is the director. Nithiin plays the lead in the remake and Merlapaka Gandhi is the film's director. Tabu's role is very important in the movie.

The makers initially approached Tabu, Ramya Krishnan, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ileana, Nayanathara, and Shilpa Shetty for the role. It did not work out. Now, the latest reports reveal us that Shriya Saran is coming on board for the movie. Shriya Saran is showing interest to be a part of more Telugu films coming year.

Sudhakar Reddy produces the film. Priyanka Arul Mohan to reprise the role of Radhika Apte in the film. A formal confirmation on Shriya's inclusion in the project will be out soon.