Shriya's 'Music School' to hit the sets soon

Many actresses bid adieu to their acting careers after getting married. Shriya Saran is one of those heroines who is trying to be active in films even after getting married. The latest addition to her filmography is 'Music School'.

Touted to be a musical drama, this film is being directed by Papa Rao Biyyala. Sharman Joshi will play the other lead role in it. Prakash Raaj, Brahmanandam, Vinay Varma, Gracy Goswamy, Ozu Barua, and Suhasini Mulay will play other important roles in the movie.

Music School will be a comical satire on the present society which is molding the children only to become either doctors or engineers, further making them distanced from arts and sports. Most of the filming will be done in Hyderabad and Goa. Papa Rao is an alumnus of the New York Film Institute. He earlier made a documentary called 'Willing To Sacrifice' which won a National Award and two International Awards. Maestro Ilaiyaraja will compose the music of the project. Kiran Deohans will crank the camera and Broadway choreographer Adam Murray will compose the dances in the movie.