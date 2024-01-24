Shruti Haasan gets starred in Indo-UK co-production ‘Chennai Story’

Renowned actress Shruti Haasan is set to lead the cast in the India-UK co-production film titled 'Chennai Story.' Expressing her enthusiasm, Shruti emphasized the significance of showcasing the diversity and uniqueness of Chennai on an international platform. Collaborating with BAFTA winner Phil John as the director, she expressed excitement about telling globally relevant and culturally rooted stories. Known for her versatility across various Indian film industries, Shruti played key roles in hits like "Salaar" and the British thriller "The Eye."

'Chennai Story,' adapted from Timeri N. Murari's novel, unfolds as a coming-of-age romantic comedy set in Wales and India. Shruti assumes the role of Anu, a spirited private detective.

Originally intended for Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shruti's inclusion came after Samantha announced a sabbatical due to health reasons. The cast also features ViveikKalra, known for leading roles in films like 'Blinded by the Light' and the Netflix thriller 'Lift.' The film, written and directed by Philip John, intertwines English with Tamil and Welsh, offering a rich cultural blend. Co-produced by Guru Films, Ripple World Pictures, and IeIe Productions, 'Chennai Story' aims to leverage the UK-India co-production treaty, backed by support from the British Film Institute‘s (BFI) UK Global Screen Fund.

Sunitha Tati, CEO of Guru Films, praised Shruti's ability to bridge Tamil origins with global appeal, making her an ideal reflection of the present young Indian generation. Phil John expressed his thrill about partnering with Shruti on this emotional roller coaster set against the vibrant cities of Chennai and Cardiff. Dominic Wright, founder of Ripple World Pictures, highlighted the excitement around Shruti's participation in this BFI-backed UK-India co-production, anticipating that the cross-cultural romantic comedy will resonate with audiences worldwide. 'Chennai Story' promises a fresh perspective on both Wales and India, exploring uncharted territory in international film production.







