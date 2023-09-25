Live
Shubhangi Atre suggests home gardening
Actress Shubhangi Atre, who is well known for her role as ‘Angoori Bhabhi’ in sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’, shared her views on ‘World Environment Health Day’, and revealed her healthy practices at home.
'World Environmental Health Day' is observed on September 26 to spread awareness about environmental health worldwide. Shubhangi emphasised on the vital links between impacts of environmental concerns on human health, and urged for responsible actions.
The actress said: “I practise cultivating fruits and vegetables in my home, and strongly urge everyone to do so. This practice ensures that I am consuming healthy food. It also contributes to creating a healthier atmosphere within my home.”
“Growing and nurturing plants indoors brings me immense joy and satisfaction. I care for my plants as if they were my children, and the fulfilment they bring is unparalleled,” she said.
Shubhangi said: “Likewise, I encourage everyone to plant a tree and care for it in their homes, workplaces, or any other suitable location; the sense of fulfilment you'll experience is truly remarkable."