Siddhant Chaturvedi undergoes major transformation for ‘Yudhra,’ says director Ravi Udyawar

Open to detail transformation of actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, director Ravi Udyawar has spoken about his experience in handling the latest action-packed thriller Yudhra. The movie will hit the screens on 20th September 2024 when Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen in his most physically demanding role to date.

On Siddhant's journey, Udyawar said, "Siddhant lost a lot of weight to be like a young cadet. By the end of the shoot, he had bulked up for a more rugged look. You see the shift in the trailer. He gained muscle and became raw for the character, that's it.".

Udyawar adds, "I even made him eat more so that he would help in his transformation. His physicality within Yudhra had to reflect the intensity of the action scenes and how a character in that film has undergone from start to ending.

The director revealed that Siddhant lost around 20 kgs for the role, but he ensured that the transformation was judiciously guided by his trainer. "He worked extremely hard, not just on his body but on mastering hand-to-hand combat. We wanted the action sequences to feel real and grounded, so Siddhant trained meticulously to ensure his moves were authentic and safe," says Udyawar.

Coming on board with this cast are Malayalam heroine Malavika Mohanan and Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Raghav Juyal. The film is being produced by RiteshSidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and is written by Farhan Akhtar and Sridhar Raghavan. Yudhra promises to be an adrenaline-fueled cinematic ride that will combine the most intense action with a great storyline.

Siddhant will be adding another exciting project to his filmography with Yudhra after Gully Boy, Gehraiyaan, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The Actor will also be seen opposite Animal star TriptiiDimri in the upcoming Dhadak 2, Shazia Iqbal directed.