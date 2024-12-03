Siddharth’s ‘Miss You’ locks new release date

Siddharth's much-anticipated romantic comedy drama Miss You, directed by N. Rajasekar, is finally set to hit the screens on December 13. Originally scheduled for release on November 29, the film's premiere was postponed due to the cyclone effect in Tamil Nadu.

The film stars Kannada actress Ashika Ranganathan as the female lead, with Siddharth playing the male protagonist. The makers unveiled a new poster featuring the lead pair to announce the updated release date. The movie will be available in both Tamil and Telugu languages, adding to its pan-Indian appeal.

Produced by 7 Miles Per Second Productions, Miss You also features Karunakaran, Bala Saravanan, and Jayaprakash in supporting roles. The film’s music, composed by Ghibran, is expected to add charm to the romantic storyline.

Additionally, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the streaming rights for the film, promising a digital release after its theatrical run. Fans are excited for the film's new release date, which comes just a week after Pushpa 2’s release, further raising the stakes for this romantic comedy.