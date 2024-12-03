Live
- Bengaluru Weather News: IMD Alert Leaves School Closure Decisions Pending
- 533 consumer complaints registered under F&B category in last two years: Centre
- Apple Expands Vision Pro Rollout; Is India on the List?
- 16th edition of HGH India – inaugurated in Bengaluru
- Siddharth’s ‘Miss You’ locks new release date
- Sri Chaitanya College Vice Principal Accused of Sending Obscene Messages to Students
- Hyderabad News: Businessman Killed in Hayathnagar, Probe Underway
- JEE Advanced 2025: Exam date announced, scheduled for May 18
- When to start a digital marketing course: Timing your journey to success
- Minister Sridhar Babu Launches Indiramma Illu App
Just In
Siddharth’s ‘Miss You’ locks new release date
Siddharth's much-anticipated romantic comedy drama Miss You, directed by N. Rajasekar, is finally set to hit the screens on December 13.
Siddharth's much-anticipated romantic comedy drama Miss You, directed by N. Rajasekar, is finally set to hit the screens on December 13. Originally scheduled for release on November 29, the film's premiere was postponed due to the cyclone effect in Tamil Nadu.
The film stars Kannada actress Ashika Ranganathan as the female lead, with Siddharth playing the male protagonist. The makers unveiled a new poster featuring the lead pair to announce the updated release date. The movie will be available in both Tamil and Telugu languages, adding to its pan-Indian appeal.
Produced by 7 Miles Per Second Productions, Miss You also features Karunakaran, Bala Saravanan, and Jayaprakash in supporting roles. The film’s music, composed by Ghibran, is expected to add charm to the romantic storyline.
Additionally, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the streaming rights for the film, promising a digital release after its theatrical run. Fans are excited for the film's new release date, which comes just a week after Pushpa 2’s release, further raising the stakes for this romantic comedy.