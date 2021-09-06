Siddhu Jonnalagadda as energetic Hyderabadi guy in 'DJ Tillu'

"DJ Tillu" is an upcoming youthful and crazy romantic entertainer starring Siddhu Jannalagadda and Neha Shetty in lead roles. Directed by Vimal Krishna under Naga Vamsi's Sithara Entertainments, the film's teaser has been dropped today to make this weekend more gut-busting.

"DJ Tillu" teaser begins with a funny conversation between Siddhu and a hair-stylist. While Siddhu wishes to become stylish and smart like Mahesh Babu, the barber tells him it's not possible overnight. "DJ Tillu" is not a typical DJ who plays music in clubs and pubs, he loves showcasing his music talent at mass venues.

While Siddhu is pucca mass type, his love interest played by Neha Shetty is rich and high-class. Their intimate romance in the car, followed by police running after them make their love story a fun thriller.

Siddhu is highly energetic in the role of a Hyderabadi guy, where in Neha looked hot. Sricharan Pakala's background score lifts the visuals to another level.

On the whole, the teaser is funny, bold and mass-appealing and surely increases interest on the project. The teaser showcases the release month of the film which will be in October.