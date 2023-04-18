Siddu Jonnalagadda, Anam Mirza launches ‘Hall of Game’ at Kompally

Hall of Game, the largest gaming arcade in Kompally, has officially opened its doors to the public.

With over 100 games and activities, including VR games, a bowling alley, and birthday party zones, it is the ultimate destination for endless fun for kids, teens, and young adults.

The grand opening on Sunday Launch by Actor Siddu Jonnalagadda (DJ Tillu Movie Fame), Anam Mirza (Famous Tennis Champion Sania Mirza Sister), and other influencers expressed their excitement for the new arcade and its diverse range of attractions.