SIIMA 2023: Date, Venue and procedure announced
The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) is one of the popular film award shows in the country and the biggest in South India. Each year, SIIMA celebrates and honors the best of South Indian movies from the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada film industries. In the run-up to the 10th year celebrations since SIIMA’s inception, the organizers today announced the dates of SIIMA 2023.
The SIIMA2023 will be held on September 15 and 16 at World Trade Centre in Dubai. More details about the hosts of this 2-day event will be out in the coming weeks. The audience’s voting process to choose the best of the previous year’s South Indian movies, across and technicians will begin soon and the dates for the same will be announced soon.
