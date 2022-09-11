SIIMA Awards 2022: Check Out The Complete List Of Tollywood Winners…

The most awaited and prestigious SIIMA Awards 2022 event was held in a gala way last night in Bangalore. Most of the ace actors of Tollywood made their presence and turned the event into a grandeur one with their glitzy and glamorous appeals. As expected stylish star Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' movie bagged the maximum awards of the night and made the day for all the fans of Allu Arjun.



Here is the complete list of winners of the Telugu film industry… Take a look!

• Best Film: Pushpa: The Rise (Mythri Movie Makers)

• Best Director: Sukumar (Pushpa: The Rise)

• Best Actor: Allu Arjun (Pushpa: The Rise)

• Best Actress: Pooja Hedge (Most Eligible Bachelor)

• Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari (Pushpa: The Rise)

• Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Varalakshmi Sarathkumar (Krack)

• Best Music Composer: Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa: The Rise)

• Best Lyrics: Chandrabose (Srivalli – Pushpa: The Rise)

• Best Playback Singer Male: Ram Miriyala (Chitti – Jathi Ratnalu)

• Best Playback Singer Female: Geetha Madhuri (Jai Balayya – Akhanda)

• Best Actor (Critics Choice): Naveen Polishetty (Jathi Ratnalu)

• Best Debut Actor: Panja Vaisshnav Tej (Uppena)

• Best Debut Actress: Krithi Shetty (Uppena)

• Best Debut Director: Buchi Babu Sana (Uppena)

• Best Debut Producer: Satish Vegnesa (Naandhi)

• Best Cinematographer: C Ram Prasad (Akhanda)

• Best Comedian: Sudarshan (Ek Mini Katha)

Congratulations to all the winners…