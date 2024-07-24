‘Simbaa’ trailer impresses with strong environmental message

The trailer for "Simbaa," starring Anasuya Bharadwaj and Jagapathi Babu, has captured audience attention with its compelling dialogues and environmental theme. Produced by Sampath Nandi and Dasari Rajendara Reddy under Sampath Nandi Team Works and Raj Dasari Productions, the story is penned by Sampath Nandi and directed by Murali Manohar.

At the trailer launch, Anasuya highlighted the film's focus on environmental conservation, describing it as a supernatural crime thriller with a vital message. Murali Manohar expressed gratitude to the producers for their support and praised the cast and crew for their dedication. The film is set to release on August 9th.

Producer Dasari Rajender Reddy emphasized the unique storyline and praised the contributions of JagapathiBabu and Anasuya. The film features notable performances by Kabir, Srinath, Vashishta, and Divi. Music director Krishna Saurabh also shared his excitement about working on this innovative project.

"Simbaa" promises to offer a refreshing and thought-provoking experience, encouraging audiences to reflect on environmental issues while enjoying a captivating thriller.



