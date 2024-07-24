Live
- Football: Real Madrid bid Nacho emotional farewell after 23 years at club
- Kamala Harris trumps Donald among Indian-Americans, shows internal poll
- Typhoon buffets Philippines, killing at least eight
- Wanted Maoist with Rs 2 lakh reward lays down arms in Maharashtra
- Sharmila inspected the waterlogged crops
- Statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji killing Afzal Khan to be installed at Pratapgad Fort
- Most drylands worldwide unprotected from human activities, endangering biodiversity: study
- Union Budget: What is the Rs 5,000 monthly stipend for 1 cr internships
- Unilever to slash some 3,000 office jobs in Europe by end of 2025
- Manohar Lal Khattar assures Assam CM of Centre’s support on power, housing projects
Just In
‘Simbaa’ trailer impresses with strong environmental message
The trailer for "Simbaa," starring Anasuya Bharadwaj and Jagapathi Babu, has captured audience attention with its compelling dialogues and environmental theme.
The trailer for "Simbaa," starring Anasuya Bharadwaj and Jagapathi Babu, has captured audience attention with its compelling dialogues and environmental theme. Produced by Sampath Nandi and Dasari Rajendara Reddy under Sampath Nandi Team Works and Raj Dasari Productions, the story is penned by Sampath Nandi and directed by Murali Manohar.
At the trailer launch, Anasuya highlighted the film's focus on environmental conservation, describing it as a supernatural crime thriller with a vital message. Murali Manohar expressed gratitude to the producers for their support and praised the cast and crew for their dedication. The film is set to release on August 9th.
Producer Dasari Rajender Reddy emphasized the unique storyline and praised the contributions of JagapathiBabu and Anasuya. The film features notable performances by Kabir, Srinath, Vashishta, and Divi. Music director Krishna Saurabh also shared his excitement about working on this innovative project.
"Simbaa" promises to offer a refreshing and thought-provoking experience, encouraging audiences to reflect on environmental issues while enjoying a captivating thriller.