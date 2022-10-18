Singer Chinmayi Sripada Shares A Beautiful Pic And Reveals That She Had A Miscarriage

It is all known that the South Indian film industry's ace singer and dubbing artist Chinmayi Sripada and Rahul Ravindran are blessed with twins a few months ago. Well, the couple didn't reveal the pregnancy news till the birth of their little ones and surprised all their fans with the biggest news on social media. Off late, Chinmayi shared a pic of her pregnancy phase and stated that she also had a miscarriage…

In this video, she spoke, "I posted a pic of myself from 32 weeks pregnant just now. I think now I have a little bit of regret about not taking many photographs. But like I have already mentioned on my YouTube channel I was slightly mind messed about having a healthy pregnancy especially post my miscarriage. After 32 weeks, or even after then, I think I was really scared. But I was still showing up at dubbing, and recordings but urged everyone to not take any pics and completely respect my privacy. I even had a press meet but even then the media was really respectful. So as far as these constant questions on surrogacy, I think it really doesn't matter if somebody had a baby through surrogacy, IVF, or normal, scissory delivery. It really doesn't matter. A mother is a mother, whether it is a human or pet parents. So I really don't care if people think I had babies through surrogacy, it is up to them to assume whatever they want. Their opinion on me is not my problem."

Along with sharing the video, she also wrote, "Can understand your reaction. We have twins. I have been questioned on if it was through IUI or IVF blah blah.. Not sure why people are curious and question and pinpoint how baby is formed. Why do they judge on the process.Mother is mother and Journey is not easy and to carry twins and raise is not easy as singleton. Grow up people and allow people to live peacefully stop bothering".

This is the latest post and Chinmayi looked beautiful in the classy avatar. She stated that it was clicked just after a 5-6 days of her miscarriage and wrote, "This photo from November 2020 was 5-6 days after my miscarriage. I went and performed. I sat down on a chair and sang at a concert. I only said I had a minor surgical procedure and wouldn't be able to stand and sing but even in my own admission I gave a cracker of a performance and found joy from my singing, after days of continuous crying. But looking at this photo - you'd never have known - because I didn't tell you. Therefore - remember to be kind, don't speculate. Thank you."

Chinmayi and Rahul were blessed with twins on 21st June, 2022 and they named them Driptah and Sharvas.