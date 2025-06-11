Singer Mangli booked after liquor and marijuana found at birthday bash

Popular folk and playback singer Mangli has landed in legal trouble following a late-night raid at her birthday party held at a resort in Chevella, Telangana. Authorities found foreign liquor and marijuana at the event, leading to a police case being registered against the singer.

According to Chevella Police, the raid was conducted at Tripura Resort after they received a tip-off about a high-profile party being held without proper permissions. The police discovered that foreign liquor was being served illegally, and a guest identified as Damodar was caught consuming marijuana on the premises.

Mangli has been booked for organizing the event without securing prior police permission and for serving alcohol without obtaining clearance from the excise department. Additionally, a case has been filed against the resort’s General Manager for permitting the event to take place without the required legal approvals.

The singer's birthday celebration was attended by several notable personalities from the entertainment industry, including singer Divi and lyricist Kasarla Shyam. With their presence at the party confirmed, they are now under police radar, and officials are expected to issue notices to them for further questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

Damodar, the individual found using marijuana during the raid, has been taken into custody. Authorities are continuing their inquiry into potential drug use at the event.

Mangli is a widely recognized voice in Telugu cinema, known for hit numbers like “Ramulo Ramula,” “Saaranga Dhariya,” and “Bhoom Baddhal.”