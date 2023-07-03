Singer Sunitha’s son makes his debut with ‘Sarkaru Noukari’

Legendary filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao is currently producing an exciting new film titled “Sarkaru Noukari” under his RK Telefilm Show banner. Directed by Sekhar Gangamouni, this period drama marks the acting debut of noted Telugu singer Sunitha’s son. The film’s shoot is underway for quite some time now. The makers released the first look poster today. Joining the cast is theater artist Bhavana Vazhapandal in the female lead role, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.

The first look showcases the hero on a bicycle, with a hanging first aid box on a tree in the background. The phrase ‘Pedda Rogam Chinna Upayam’ is written on the box. Akash impresses with his natural presence and looks. The film also features Tanikella Bharani, Surya, Sai Srinivas Vadlamani, Manichandana, Rajeshwari Mullapudi, Ramya Kolhoori, and Trinath. Suresh Bobbili is the film’s music director.