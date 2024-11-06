Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's ‘Amaran’ Enters Rs 100 Crore Club in Just Six Days

‘Amaran,’ starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, has been making waves at the box office, crossing the Rs 100-crore milestone in India within six days of its release. Directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy, the film debuted in theaters on October 31, drawing significant anticipation among audiences. Despite a slight dip in collections on Tuesday, November 5, typical for a weekday, Amaran continues its strong run and is poised to hit the Rs 200-crore mark globally soon.

According to reports from Sacnilk, Amaran collected Rs 8.75 crore nett in India on its sixth day, bringing its six-day total to an impressive Rs 102 crore. The film’s day-wise domestic collection is as follows:

• Day 1: Rs 21.4 crore

• Day 2: Rs 19.15 crore

• Day 3: Rs 21 crore

• Day 4: Rs 21.55 crore

• Day 5: Rs 10.15 crore

• Day 6: Rs 8.75 crore

• Total: Rs 102 crore

With strong word-of-mouth and positive reviews, Amaran is well on its way to becoming a blockbuster hit.

‘Amaran’ is a biographical war film based on the heroic story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, an Indian Army officer who lost his life during a counter-terrorism operation in Kashmir's Shopian area in 2014. The film is adapted from India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, spotlighting Mukund’s courage and commitment to his nation. This emotional and inspiring narrative has resonated deeply with viewers across the country.

In addition to Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, ‘Amaran’ boasts a talented supporting cast, including Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, Umair Ibn Lateef, and Rohman Shawl. The film’s music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, adding a powerful score that amplifies its patriotic themes.

Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International in collaboration with Sony Pictures Films India, ‘Amaran’ is a cinematic tribute to a national hero, showcasing both the valor and personal sacrifices of those who protect the nation.