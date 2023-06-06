Sivakarthikeyan finishes dubbing for ‘Maaveeran’

  • Menu
Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan will be seen next in “Maaveeran,” which will be released in Telugu as “Mahaveerudu.” Directed by Madonne Ashwin, the movie is scheduled to hit screens on July 14, 2023. The latest update is that Sivakarthikeyan, who recently began dubbing for his role, has completed the task, and the same has been announced by the makers of the movie.

Aditi Shankar plays the female lead in this movie, while Sunil, Yogi Babu, Sarita, and others have significant roles. Bharat Shankar has provided the soundtracks for the film, which is produced by Shanti Talkies.


