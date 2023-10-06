Sivakarthikeyan's Alien based Movie 'Ayalan' Teaser Released at a Hollywood Range Today

'Ayalan' a Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer is a pan Indian movie. The film is based on Alien. Kotapadi J. on the banners of KJR Studios and 24AM Studios. Rajesh, R.D. Raja are jointly producing it. Ravikumar is the director. Oscar award winner and legendary music director AR Rahman is composing the music. The film is distributed in Telugu by Ganga Entertainments. After 'Varun Doctor' which was a blockbuster hit in Telugu this movie is coming in the same combination of Sivakarthikeyan, KJR Studios and Ganga Entertainments.

'Ayalan' means 'Alien'. This is the first time that alien is in the lead role in a film in southern languages. This Sankranti 'Ayalan' will be released worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages. The teaser is released today.

In one word... 'Ayalan' teaser is a visual grandeur. They told the story in two minutes and showed how lavish and rich the film was made.

Curiosity was created on the story by showing those many changes in the climate took place on the earth at once and dinosaur eggs were found in excavations many millions of years ago. Once Sivakarthikeyan's enters the curiosity increased further. Sharad Kelkar trying to rule the world with energy, what did the common youth do to face him? What happened to the friendship between hero and alien? What did the alien do on earth? Why is Isha Koppikar holding a gun and following an alien? should be seen on the Big screen. Background music by AR Rehman is superb. Looking at the teaser, it is clear that the producers have spared no expense.

Kotapadi J. Rajesh said, "There is no compromise in terms of quality to provide the Indian audience with a movie that is not at all Hollywood level. As there were more VFX shots, the work took longer to complete. Just a teaser is a sample. Trailer and songs are still good. AR Rahman's songs and background music are the special attraction of the movie. Sivakarthikeyan and our team worked hard for the film.

Starring Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, the film also stars Isha Koppikar, 'Sardar Gabbar Singh' fame Sharad Kelkar, senior heroine Bhanupriya, Yogibabu, Karunakaran and Bala Saravanan. Famous cinematographer Nirav Shah worked for 'Ayalan'. Editor of this movie: Ruben, Poster Design: Gopi Prasanna, Production Design: T. Muthuraj, VFX : Bijoy Arputaraj (Phantom FX), Costume Design : Pallavi Singh, Neeraja Kona, Choreography : Ganesh Acharya, Paresh Shirodkar, Satish Kumar, Music : AR Rahman, Producers : Kotapadi J. Rajesh, R.D. Raja, Directed by: R. Ravikumar.