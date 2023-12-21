SKN opens up on the Hindi remake of blockbuster ‘Baby’

The Telugu romantic drama "Baby" is set to be remade in Hindi in 2024, and producer SKN has shared some details about the project. SKN has revealed that he has finalized a popular producer to whom he will sell the rights for the Hindi remake of "Baby." The original film was a box office success, earning close to 98 crores.

While the producer for the Hindi remake has been chosen, there is still anticipation among fans regarding the cast for the remake, especially who will step into the roles played by Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Anand Deverakonda, and Viraj Ashwin in the original film. SKN has teased that some well-known faces will be cast in these roles for the Hindi version.

"Baby" is considered to have a universal subject that can potentially reach a wide audience in Hindi cinema. The announcement of the cast for the Hindi remake is eagerly awaited by fans of the original film.