Slipper thrown at actor in Hosapete

Bengaluru: During an event for the promotion of upcoming movie 'Kranti', a person amidst the crowd hurled a footwear at the movie's lead actor, Darshan Thoogudeepa. Kannada celebrities like actor and Bigg Boss Kannada host Kiccha Sudeep and actor Shiva Rajkumar have condemned the act.

The incident occurred in Hospete town in Vijayanagara district of Karnataka where Darshan and few members of the Kranti team visited on Sunday. The team was surrounded by thousands of fans from which a person threw a slipper at Darshan.

A video of this incident made rounds on social media. After the slipper was thrown at him, Darshan kept his calm and responded in Kannada saying, "Thappenu illa chinna. Parvaagilla" meaning "No mistake from you, dear friend. No problems."

Although the true intention of the person is unknown, some people believe the act was done in retaliation to a rivalry between Darshan and fans of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Some other people believe that this act was carried out in protest of Darshan's comments about "Adrushta Devathe" which translates to "Goddess of Luck".

In one of the interviews given by Darshan earlier in December, he makes a vulgar comment on an imaginary Goddess of Luck. He was heard hurling unpleasantries. Actor Sudeep took to Twitter and shared a three page write up expressing his concern towards the slipper throwing incident. He said, "Our land, language and culture is all about love & respect. Every problem has a solution, and every solution has multiple ways of being solved. Each and every individual deserves to be treated with dignity, and any problem can be solved in a manner that is pleasant and calm." Apart from Sudeep, actor and brother of Puneeth Rajkumar, Shiva Rajkumar tweeted a video of himself where he requested people not to forget humanity and commit such acts.