Sobhita Dhulipala to mark her Hollywood debut

Telugu girl Sobhita Dhulipala shot to fame with the superhit of Adivi Sesh starrer Goodachari movie. The actress who has greatly impressed the audience with her performance in the movie is now all set to mark her Hollywood debut.



Touted to be a revenge saga, Sobhita Dhulipala is on board for a Hollywood movie, 'Monkey Man'. Actor Dev Patel is helming this project. Another interesting thing is that digital giant Netflix has bought the digital rights of the film for a whopping amount of 30 million dollars. It is evident that the actress might also be charged high as it is a big-budget movie. 'Monkey Man' also features Dev Patel in the lead role. The makers have already announced the movie in 2018 and have recently wrapped up the shooting of the film.

On the other hand, Sobhita is all set to romance Adivi Sesh again in his upcoming movie 'Majod' which is slated to hit the theatres on 2nd July 2021.