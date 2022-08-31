Soha Ali Khan's Husband Kunal Kemmu Is All Set To Make His Directorial Debut With Madgaon Express

Bollywood's young and talented actor Kunal Kemmu is all set to make his directorial debut soon. He was a child actor and made his debut as an actor with the Doordarshan TV series Gul Gulshan Gulfaam (1987), directed by Ved Rahi. Coming to the big screens, he was seen as the child actor in Sir movie (1993). He also appeared in Raja Hindustani, Zakhm, Bhai, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Dushman movies. Now, he is all donning the hat of a filmmaker for Madagon Express. He shared the announcement poster and is all excited…

Along with sharing the announcement poster, Kunal also wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Moriya!

As all good things begin with his name I can't think of a better day to share this with all of you.

It started with a thought in my head, which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop, and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen.

A big thank you to @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar and @roo_cha at @excelmovies for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema.

With folded hands and a bowed head I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of Ganpati Bappa.

Introducing "Madgaon Express".

#Madgaonexpress".

Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news and wrote, "KUNAL KEMMU TURNS DIRECTOR: FARHAN AKHTAR - RITESH SIDHWANI TO PRODUCE... Actor #KunalKemmu makes his directorial debut with #MadgaonExpress... #RiteshSidhwani and #FarhanAkhtar will produce the film... OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT...".

This movie will be directed by Kunal Kemmu and will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner.