Sonakshi Sinha: I'm not worried about when work will start

Actress Sonakshi Sinha says she is not fretting about getting back to work, or how the industry will change in the Covid era. The actress shared that she is loving the lockdown life for now. Sonakshi says, "I am just going to admit that I am loving lockdown life.

In the last 10 years, I haven't gotten a break for so long, where I have been able to spend time with myself, understand what I want from life, do the things I like to do and just be one with yourself, sort your head out, contemplate and understand what's important and what's not important in life. I'm really loving it."



Sonakshi is also not worried about when her work will start, and how it will be.

" I know it's going to be difficult going back to the set, with 'what you are touching' , 'don't touch your face', and with people in PPE kits. I did one photoshoot and it was so strange being around people who are covered up head to toe and you are the only one open. You are like 'keep your hands to yourself and don't touch your face', sanitise every five minutes. It's really weird," she added.

The actress is 'keeping that worry aside and doing what makes me happy at the moment'.