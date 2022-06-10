Sonu Became A Saviour Again After Helping A Little Bihar girl Born With Four Legs And Four Arms

Sonu Sood, the actor-philanthropist who received praise for assisting migrants in reaching their homes during the Covid-19 shutdown two years ago, has now assisted Chaumukhi Kumari. Chaumukhi was born with four legs and four arms and hails from Bihar. On Thursday, Sonu shared photos of Chaumukhi and himself, revealing that she had had surgery.



Sonu posted alongside photos of Chaumukhi before and after surgery. Chaumukhi was born in a small village in Bihar with four legs and four hands. Following a successful surgery, she is now ready to return to her home. Sonu dispatched Chaumukhi to Surat for the operation. On Wednesday, she underwent a seven-hour surgery that proved to be successful.

Meanwhile, Sonu is the host of MTV's Roadies right now. On April 8, 2022, the first episode of the new season aired. He recently appeared in Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi's film Samrat Prithviraj as Chand Barai. The film is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a mediaeval Indian monarch who battled against the invasion of Muhammad of Ghor. Manushi Chillar makes her acting debut in the film, which also stars Akshay Kumar. The film will also feature Sanjay Dutt. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on June 3, 2022.