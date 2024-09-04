Live
- CM Shinde asks administration to step up relief works in rain-hit Marathwada and Vidarbha
- There is time and procedure for govt to act: Kerala MLA on charges against ADGP
- Union Cabinet Approves 730 New Private FM Radio Channels in 234 Cities
- HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath Warns Against Extortion in the Name of 'HYDRA'
- PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Sultan of Brunei, later departs for Singapore
- Sonu Sood Provides Email ID for Direct Help to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
- Instagram Now Lets Public Comments on Stories: How It Works
- iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max: Expected Battery and Fast Charging Upgrades
- ‘The Buckingham Murders’ Trailer: Kareena Kapoor Takes on a Complex Detective Role
- Radhika Sarathkumar Calls for Solidarity After Rajinikanth’s Comments on Hema Committee Report
Just In
Sonu Sood Provides Email ID for Direct Help to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Sonu Sood, known for his relentless efforts in helping those in need, has once again stepped forward to assist the people affected by the devastating floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Sonu Sood, known for his relentless efforts in helping those in need, has once again stepped forward to assist the people affected by the devastating floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The actor, who has been at the forefront of numerous humanitarian efforts during disasters, is now focused on providing support to those impacted by the recent floods in the region.
Sonu Sood has urged people to reach out for help and shared a message on Twitter, stating, "As Andhra and Telangana battle devastating floods, we stand with those in need." He also provided an email address, [email protected], for people to send their help requests.
Through his Sood Charity Foundation, Sonu Sood is mobilizing resources and extending a helping hand to the flood-affected areas. His commitment to supporting communities in crisis has earned him widespread admiration, and his recent efforts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are a testament to his dedication to humanitarian causes.