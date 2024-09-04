Sonu Sood Provides Email ID for Direct Help to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Sonu Sood, known for his relentless efforts in helping those in need, has once again stepped forward to assist the people affected by the devastating floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The actor, who has been at the forefront of numerous humanitarian efforts during disasters, is now focused on providing support to those impacted by the recent floods in the region.

Sonu Sood has urged people to reach out for help and shared a message on Twitter, stating, "As Andhra and Telangana battle devastating floods, we stand with those in need." He also provided an email address, [email protected], for people to send their help requests.

Through his Sood Charity Foundation, Sonu Sood is mobilizing resources and extending a helping hand to the flood-affected areas. His commitment to supporting communities in crisis has earned him widespread admiration, and his recent efforts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are a testament to his dedication to humanitarian causes.