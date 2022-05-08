Sonu Sood Returns As A Hero Helping An 11-Year-Old Girl

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been dubbed a messiah in recent years, has once again left people speechless with his humanitarian deed. The actor is now back in the spotlight for all the right reasons. Sonu Sood recently met Janhvi, a young girl whom he had assisted a few months ago and saved her life.

Since birth, the girl had been suffering from a spinal condition. She couldn't even stand properly due to her health problems. The doctor recommended surgery, but the family couldn't afford it because it would have cost them more than eight lakh rupees.

She can now move after the compassionate actor financed her treatment and helped with the necessary surgery. Janhvi and her father visited Shirdi on May 6 to pay their respects to Sonu Sood.

COVID-19 lockdown when he assisted migrant workers across the country in safely reaching their homes. Meanwhile, Sonu garnered attention for his humanitarian work during thelockdown when he assisted migrant workers across the country in safely reaching their homes.

Furthermore, he also supported persons who had lost their jobs, those looking for hospital beds, those in need of medical and educational assistance, and anyone else who needed assistance.