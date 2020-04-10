Sonu Sood shows his heroic nature!

The whole world is currently battling against the coronavirus pandemic. More than 16 lakh people got infected with the disease. Over 95000 people have lost their lives due to this virus. Even in India, the cases are increasing rapidly and more than 150 people have lost their lives. Our government and doctors are doing their best in fighting against the disease. Meanwhile, actor Sonu Sood has announced that he will open his hotel in Jugu for all the healthcare workers. He added that this is the least he can do for them.





We need to fight this pandemic together 🙏 thank u sir 🙏 https://t.co/Woakme60jd — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 9, 2020

In a recent twitter post, Sonu Sood wrote, "In the tough times that we have been living & to support the national heroes who have been working tirelessly day & night, I open my hotel in Juhu for all the healthcare workers. Considering the mammoth duty these heroes are doing right now, this is the least we can do for them. We are all in this together, let's all come forward & support them. Sonu Sood. Jai Hind.