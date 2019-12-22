66th Filmfare Awards South 2019 – A Moment Of Glory For The Filmy Dunia…

Saturday night was a flashy one having most of the A-listers of the filmy world under one frame. The 66th South Film Fare Awards were organized in a grandeur way in Chennai at Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium. Actors from Tollywood, Mollywood, Kollywood and Sandalwood attended this event and made it a grand celebration for all their fans.

Considered as South Indian Oscar awards, Film fare event is held annually to honour the excellence of film professionals who best performed on screen. The glittering night kept our eyes pinned with the best nominations on board. The awards are given out for all the best performers of movies released in the year 2018. Mahanati and Rangasthalam being the best performers of 2018, it is obvious that maximum awards are clinched by these two masterpieces.

We have listed down all the Tollywood winners for all our film lovers… Have a look and know who were awarded for their best performances.

Here we go…

Best Movie – Mahanati

Best Director – Nag Ashwin (Mahanati)

Best Actor – Ramcharan (Rangasthalam)

Best Actress – Keerthy Suresh (Mahanati)

Best Actor (Critics Choice) – Dulquer Salman (Mahanati)

Best Actress (Critics Choice) – Rasmika Mandanna (Geeta Govindam)

Best Supporting Actress- Anasuya Bharadwaj (Rangasthalam)

Best Supporting Actor- Jagapati Babu (Aravinda Sametha)

Best Cinematographer – Ratnavelu (Rangasthalam)

Best Music Album – Devi Sri Prasad (Rangasthalam)

Best Lyricist – Chandrabose ("Enta Sagaka Unnave…" - Rangasthalam)

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Sid Sriram ("Inkem Inkem Inkem Kavale…" -Geeta Govindam)

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Shreya Ghoshal (" Mandara Mandara…" -Bhagamathi)