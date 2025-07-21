‘Special Ops 2’ review: A slow-burn thriller that tackles cyber threats

Kay Kay Menon’s iconic spy is back, navigating the digital dangers of AI and cyberterrorism in a layered yet slow-paced second season

Rating: 2.75/5

After a long hiatus, Neeraj Pandey’s gripping espionage series Special Ops returns with a fresh storyline, shifting its focus from traditional terror plots to modern-day threats — cyberterrorism and artificial intelligence. In Special Ops 2, the ever-reliable Himmat Singh, played with conviction by Kay Kay Menon, takes centre stage yet again as he and his team attempt to stop a major digital catastrophe threatening India.

The season kicks off with the kidnapping of Dr. Piyush Bhargava (Arif Zakaria), a top American cybersecurity consultant and AI specialist who possesses critical access to India’s technological nerve centers. With the possibility of a nationwide cyber breach looming large, Himmat is entrusted with the mission to find Bhargava and thwart the cyber-attack. As he assembles his elite team, they delve into a conspiracy that stretches from local traitors to global digital threats.

Returning cast members Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, and Meher Vij continue to lend strength to the ensemble, while new entrants like Prakash Raj and Tahir Raj Bhasin bring fresh conflict. Bhasin’s portrayal of Sudheer Awasthi aka “The Collector” is chillingly cold and calculated — a villain well matched to Himmat’s calm resolve.

What truly elevates the series is its refusal to stick to old Indo-Pak terror tropes. Instead, Special Ops 2 explores AI warfare, data privacy concerns, and the growing vulnerability of digital infrastructures. This makes the narrative feel timely and relevant. Filming in locations like Budapest, Türkiye, Georgia, and India also gives the show a global scale and a cinematic visual appeal.

Yet, the series is not without its flaws. Across its seven episodes, the pacing feels slow, and at times the momentum dips. The emotional subplot involving Himmat’s daughter (Revathi Pillai) discovering painful family truths adds depth, but also slightly derails the tempo of the main operation. Still, Himmat’s character arc is beautifully handled — a patriot balancing his national duty with personal turmoil.

The writing and direction succeed in maintaining audience engagement, though a few more moments of high-stakes tension could have sharpened the thrills. Despite this, standout scenes — like the reveal of Chadda’s (Parmeet Sethi) betrayal — pack a punch. And in classic Himmat Singh fashion, the finale leaves viewers with a satisfying sense of justice and longing for a potential third season.

Special Ops 2 may move at a slow pace, but it’s layered, well-acted, and anchored by Kay Kay Menon’s masterful performance. The digital warfare premise makes it refreshingly current, and though it lacks relentless suspense, it holds your attention till the end.