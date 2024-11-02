‘Spirit’ works get kick-started

After three years of anticipation, there’s finally a substantial update on Prabhas' upcoming film Spirit, directed by Animal and Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. On the occasion of Diwali, Vanga shared that music sittings for the film are underway, marking the next phase in this much-awaited project’s development.

For Spirit, Vanga has once again teamed up with his trusted music director Harshavardhan Rameshwar, who crafted memorable scores for his previous blockbusters Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal. Known for his impeccable taste in music, Vanga is collaborating with Rameshwar to create an impactful soundtrack that will begin shaping the film's intense atmosphere even before the regular shoot commences, expected to start next year.

Spirit promises to be an intense cop drama with Prabhas portraying a police officer in a khaki uniform—a first in his career. The project, funded by T-Series with a substantial budget, is expected to hit theaters in 2026. While rumors have circulated about potential cast members, the production team has yet to confirm any additional details regarding the ensemble.

With Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s proven track record of delivering powerful soundtracks and gripping storytelling, fans are eagerly awaiting more updates as the film takes shape.







