Sri Lakshmi Movies bags Telugu release rights of ‘Chandramukhi 2’
Star choreographer, actor, producer, director, Raghava Lawrence in a lead role, Bollywood starlet Kangana Ranaut in a titular role, the big budgeted film, 'Chandramukhi 2' directed by P Vasu is is set to hit screens on 28th September.
Subhaskaran is producing the film under prominent production house Lyca Productions. This high budgeted film is getting released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam languages. Sri Lakshmi Movies is releasing 'Chandramukhi 2' in Telugu states on a grand scale.
Recently released 'Chandramukhi 2' trailer has multiplied the expectations on the film. The trailer promises that 'Chandramukhi 2' will engage and entertain the audience with horror and comedy elements. While Kangana Ranaut is getting ready to impress as Chandramukhi, Raghava Lawrence will be seen in stylish look and as VettaiahRaajah. Vadivelu will entertain the audience with his unique comedy.