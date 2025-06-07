‘Sri SriSriRajavaru’: A smoky tale with a message

After the success of ‘Mad Square’, NarneNithin’s ‘Sri SriSriRajavaru’ is a drama helmed by Satish Vegesna, known for his National Award-winning ShatamanamBhavati. Inspired by the Malayalam hit Theevandi, the film takes on the theme of personal transformation against a rural backdrop. Let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story:

Set in the quaint village of Atreyapuram, the story revolves around Raja (NarneNithin), a chain smoker whose addiction puts a strain on his budding romance with Nitya (SampadaHulivana) and tarnishes the reputation of his respected father. As pressure mounts from both personal and public fronts, Raja must choose between his vice and his future. The film explores his journey of self-realization with emotional and comedic elements interwoven throughout.

Performances:

NarneNithin makes an impressive entry into Tollywood, confidently carrying his role with charm and composure. He shines in action sequences and holds his own in emotional scenes. SampadaHulivana complements him well with her graceful screen presence and delivers an earnest performance. Senior actors like Naresh and Rao Ramesh lend credibility to their roles, with the latter delivering his signature authority-driven character. Sudhakar, in a comedic cameo, adds a few laughs.

Technicalities:

Director Satish Vegesnaoffers a sincere attempt at blending social commentary with light-hearted storytelling.DamuNarravula’s cinematography captures rural Andhra Pradesh beautifully, giving the film a visually pleasing setting. Kailash Menon’s music, though not standout, provides subtle emotional support. Editing by Madhu could have been tighter, especially in the second half, where the pace tends to lag. The production values are decent, reflecting the film’s grounded, village aesthetic.

Analysis:

Sri SriSriRajavaru offers a story rooted in a meaningful theme — the struggle to overcome addiction — layered with familial and societal expectations. While the screenplay occasionally leans on predictable tropes and some dialogues feel overly didactic, the core message remains relatable and relevant. Satish Vegesna, despite not reaching the emotional highs of his previous works, succeeds in crafting a film that promotes introspection without resorting to vulgarity or sensationalism. The film concludes on a thought-provoking note, emphasizing transformation and redemption.

Despite a few narrative hiccups, Sri SriSriRajavaru is a watchable family drama that introduces NarneNithin as a promising new face. Its message-driven plot, clean storytelling, and rustic charm may appeal to audiences looking for a film with heart and sincerity.