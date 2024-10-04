Srinath Maganti shines in ‘Mansion House Mallesh,’Sailesh Kolanu unveils first look

Srinath Maganti, who gained recognition for his roles in HIT: First Case and HIT: Second Case, is set to enchant audiences once again with his upcoming film, Mansion House Mallesh. This wholesome entertainer marks the directorial debut of Bala Satish and is produced by Rajhessh under Kanakamedala Productions. The film's first look and motion poster were launched by HIT Universe director Sailesh Kolanu, generating excitement among fans.

The first look poster features Srinath dressed elegantly in white, resembling a newlywed groom. Seated in a regal chair, he sports glasses while holding a mansion house bottle. Surrounding him are individuals displaying various expressions, with one person notably holding a stamp paper, adding a humorous touch to the overall design.

The title logo is creatively crafted, adorned with loudspeakers on either side and the name "Shankaramma Tent House," suggesting that the protagonist operates a tent house business.

The film also stars Gayathri Ramana and Sai Kamakshi Bhaskarla as the female leads, with producer Rajhessh taking on a pivotal role. The technical team includes Suresh Bobbili, known for his work on VirataParvam, as the music composer, while Ammamuthu handles cinematography and Garry BH serves as the editor.