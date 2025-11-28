‘Srinivasa Mangapuram’ title unveiled

Carrying forward a legendary cinematic legacy, Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni — grandson of Superstar Krishna, son of the late Ramesh Babu, and nephew of Superstar Mahesh Babu — steps onto the silver screen with a much-awaited debut. His launch vehicle is helmed by Ajay Bhupathi, the visionary filmmaker behind the cult hits ‘RX 100’ and ‘Mangalavaram’. This ambitious production, brimming with emotion, raw intensity, and authenticity, is presented by Ashwini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies and produced by P. Kiran under the ‘Chandamama Kathalu’ banner.

Promising a love story destined to become a timeless cult, the makers today unveiled the film’s title through a gripping pre-look poster. Titled ‘Srinivasa Mangapuram’, the poster features the entwined hands of the protagonist and his love interest — his injured hand gripping a rustic gun, hers holding his in solidarity. This powerful visual subtly hints at the film’s blend of romance and high-stakes action. The backdrop showcases the sacred Tirumala Temple and the serene Seshachalam Hills, adding depth and symbolism. Two lives — one journey. Two hands — one promise. Two hearts — one destiny. The pre-look is undeniably impactful.

Jaya Krishna, preparing intensively for his role, is currently shooting for the film. Joining him is Bollywood actress Rasha Thadani, who makes her Tollywood debut in a role of significant importance to the narrative.

Continuing a proud tradition, Ashwini Dutt — who produced the cult classic ‘Agni Parvatham’ with Superstar Krishna and later introduced Prince Mahesh Babu to Telugu cinema with ‘Rajakumarudu’ — now presents third-generation star Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni in collaboration with Ajay Bhupathi, known for his raw storytelling and emotional depth.

The film’s music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, who has delivered several chartbuster albums in recent years. Details about the supporting cast and technical crew will be announced later.

With the title and pre-look poster already sparking buzz, the makers have confirmed that the first look and further updates will be revealed soon.