SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani get a grand welcome at Hyderabad airport for 'RRR' Oscar Winning

Director SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravani were welcomed with great enthusiasm at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad after the success of their film "RRR" at the 95th Academy Awards. The film's song "Naatu Naatu" won the award for Best Original Song, becoming the first Telugu song to be nominated in this category. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava, choreographer Prem Rakshith, and lyricist Chandrabose were also present at the event.

The success of "RRR" was celebrated by the entire team, including lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Jr NTR expressed his delight over the win and called seeing MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose accepting the Oscar as the "best moment" in his life. He credited the love from the audience and the film industry for the film's success.

The film's choreographer, Prem Rakshith, also shared his excitement and called the journey a "big one." He expressed his gratitude for being a part of the team and said that the best feeling after the Oscars was when MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose hugged him.

"Naatu Naatu" is a mass anthem that features high-energy music and unique choreography. The song has become a perfect dance craze, thanks to the lyrical composition by MM Keeravani, high-energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava, and lyrics by Chandrabose.

The song won the award over big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and it competed against other nominees like "Applause" from the film "Tell It Like A Woman," "Hold My Hand" from the movie "Top Gun: Maverick," "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and "This Is Life" from "Everything, Everywhere All At Once."

"RRR" is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film, which collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide, featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. The success of the film and its chartbuster song "Naatu Naatu" has brought immense pride and joy to the Telugu film industry.