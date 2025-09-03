SS Rajamouli & Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 Set to Re-Define Indian Cinema with

Film to be shot Across Kenya’s Iconic Landscapes

Rajamouli, known for turning every frame into a visual spectacle, has chosen Kenya’s Masai Mara and Naivasha as key filming locations. Over 95% of the African sequences will be shot there, with the Kenyan government itself praising Rajamouli as a “visionary director and global storyteller.” This came after SS Rajamouli recently met with Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs and finalised Kenya as the prime location for the SSMB 29 shoot. The Kenyan minister took to X and shared a glimpse of their meeting, he wrote, “His team of 120 crew members chose Kenya after an extensive scouting tour across East Africa, settling on our nation as the primary filming destination where nearly 95% of the African scenes are being shot.”

The minister further added, “From the sweeping plains of the Masai Mara to the scenic Naivasha, the rugged Samburu, and the iconic Amboseli, Kenya’s landscapes are now etched into what is set to become the largest film production in Asia. Scheduled for release in over 120 countries, the movie is expected to reach more than a billion viewers worldwide.”

Biggest Indian Release in History

With a planned release across 120 countries, SSMB29 is set to outdo Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which released in 100+ countries. Kenyan media reports also hint that the film could be a two-part saga, although Rajamouli’s team is yet to confirm this officially.

Star Power & Global Vision

Led by Mahesh Babu in what many are calling his most adventurous role yet, SSMB29 also features global icon Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. Music is being composed by Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani, adding further weight to the film’s international appeal.

A Milestone for Indian Cinema

From unparalleled scale to a worldwide-first look scheduled for November 2025, Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 is shaping up not just as a film, but as an event that could take Indian cinema to new frontiers.