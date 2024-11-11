SSMB 29: Mahesh Babu & Rajamouli's Mega Film Set to Break Records

'SSMB 29' is one of the most awaited films in the industry. It stars Mahesh Babu and is directed by SS Rajamouli, who gained worldwide fame with 'RRR'.

Every update about the film is going viral in no time.

Tollywood director-producer Tammareddy Bharadwaja recently shared his thoughts on the film.

He believes the movie's budget will easily exceed ₹1000 crores. The film will also feature international artists.

Tammareddy predicts the film’s business could reach ₹2000 crores or more.

He even thinks it could go as high as ₹3000 or ₹4000 crores. If that happens, it will set a new record not only for Telugu cinema but for Indian cinema as a whole.

After 'Baahubali', Rajamouli raised the bar for Telugu films. Now, films with ₹100 crore budgets are common. Following 'RRR', the standard for big-budget films has risen even further. With 'SSMB 29', even ₹500 crore films will seem normal.

Rajamouli’s vision is pushing the limits of Telugu cinema, and 'SSMB 29' will take it to new heights.

Writer Vijayendra Prasad mentioned that the film will introduce a completely new world, never seen before in Indian cinema.

The story is set in the Amazon rainforest, and many international actors will be part of the cast. The film will be released in multiple languages, including foreign ones.

KL Narayana is producing the film under the Durga Arts banner. Mahesh Babu will appear in a new look for the role, and he has been preparing for it.

Rajamouli is currently scouting locations for the movie.

'SSMB 29' is shaping up to be a game-changer for Indian cinema, and expectations are growing higher every day.