SSMB29: Vijayendra Prasad gives a hint about this adventurous film

The much-anticipated collaboration between SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu, SSMB29, is set to steal the limelight once its production begins. Fans of Indian cinema are eagerly awaiting updates on this ambitious project.

Renowned writer Vijayendra Prasad, who is also Rajamouli's father, recently shared intriguing insights about the film's development. Unlike most films, which typically take 3-4 weeks to conceptualize, SSMB29 took over two years to finalize the story, underscoring its scale and complexity.

Prasad also confirmed that the shooting will commence in January 2025, heightening the excitement. He revealed that the movie will transport audiences into a new, unexplored cinematic world, unlike anything seen in Indian cinema before. While the film’s details remain under wraps, it is known to be a "globe-trotting adventure," with rumors suggesting a significant portion will be set in the Amazon rainforest.

Though Mahesh Babu’s current look is not final, sources indicate the film will be released in multiple Indian languages and translated into foreign languages, making it a global cinematic experience.

As fans eagerly await more updates, this collaboration between Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu is already shaping up to be one of the most exciting ventures in Indian cinema.