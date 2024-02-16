Star hero rejects a role in Ram Charan- Buchibabu film

Renowned actor and director R. Narayana Murthy, hailed as the People’s Star in Telugu cinema, has reportedly declined a pivotal role in Ram Charan's upcoming film directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Known for his contributions to parallel cinema and revolutionary backdrops, Narayana Murthy was recently approached for a key role in the sports drama set against the backdrop of Uttarandhra.

This isn't the first time Narayana Murthy has turned down a significant role. In the past, he famously rejected the offer to play a police officer in Puri Jagannath's "Temper," despite a lucrative paycheck. His commitment to his values and desire to focus on acting, directing, and producing his own films has led him to decline external roles.

While the news of Narayana Murthy turning down the role in Ram Charan's film is making rounds in the film industry, there has been no official confirmation from the veteran actor himself or the film's production team. Narayana Murthy's dedication to his craft and commitment to his own projects continue to define his journey in the Telugu film industry.







