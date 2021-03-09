Story of a porn addict

Actor and director Shahnawaz Baqal aka Rufy Khan who was seen as Ayushmann Khurrana's co actor in Nautanki Saala and has directed shorts films like 'Who Dies?' which won awards for best director at Newyork Peace International Festival and Iran international film festival and short film Inaam on Hotstar.

He is coming up with a feature film Myakut, directed and acted by him which will be releasing on 12th March on Amazon Prime and MXPlayer. It also stars Big Boss contestant Lokesh Sharma in female lead.

On talking about the film he shares, "The film is about a sheep Shepherd guy who by default starts watching X-rates film on phone and then he finds himself in a big struggle to save his life. I was looking to make a thriller but with some different element. So I thought of subject of porn addiction amongst the youth these days. But here also I thought that for city crowd the impact of porn addiction is different than for a rural youth who is unaware of glamour or hardly seen any such thing. Hence, decided to make it in the valleys of Kashmir. So his addiction makes that sheep shepherd a slave."