‘Stree 2’ becomes a box office sensation, surpasses 200 Cr worldwide

Stree 2 is taking the Bollywood box office by storm, emerging as an unexpected juggernaut. Released on August 15, the film's timing has proven to be a strategic masterstroke, leaving many wondering if Pushpa 2 missed a prime slot. The horror-comedy has not only captivated audiences in the North but has also made a significant impact in the Telugu and Tamil-speaking states.

According to trade reports, Stree 2 has already crossed the 200 crore mark globally, and industry analysts predict that its strong momentum will continue for at least another ten days. The film's overwhelming popularity is evident from the nearly 8 lakh advance tickets sold on the Book My Show app within the last twenty-four hours.

The film’s success is even more impressive when compared to its competition. Other Indian films released alongside Stree 2, such as Khel Khel Mein, Veda, and the Hindi version of Double Smart, have struggled to make a mark, fading into the background. The unique blend of horror and comedy in Stree 2, centered on a group of four men hunting down a demon that preys on young women, has struck a chord with a wide audience.



