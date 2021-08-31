‘Street Light’ to have a theatrical release in Telugu, Hindi

Direction of Vishwa and produced by Mamidala Srinivas, the film "Street Light" stars Tanya Desai, Ankit Raj, Kavya Reddy and Senior actor Vinod Kumar under the banner of Movie Max. The film unit announces the theatrical release of the film in third week of September.

Speaking on the occasion, Mamidala Srinivas says, "Telugu audiences always encourage new concepts. The film will be with a message in which includes crime, love, romance and family emotions. The film shows how criminal thinks and sexual perversion changes especially in the dark, with the events unfolding under the street light. The film was shot in both Telugu and Hindi."

Srinu, Dhanraj, Shakalaka Shankar, Eshwar, Kavya Reddy, Vaibhav, Konda Babu, Sai Keertana, Dr Paramahamsa and others were the remaining cast.