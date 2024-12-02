  • Menu
STRI Cinemas announces Silk Smitha biopic on her birthday

In a heartwarming tribute to the iconic actress Silk Smitha, STRI Cinemas has officially announced the making of a biopic titled Silk Smitha - Queen of the South.

In a heartwarming tribute to the iconic actress Silk Smitha, STRI Cinemas has officially announced the making of a biopic titled Silk Smitha - Queen of the South. The film will chronicle the life and career of the legendary actress, with Chandrika Ravi stepping into the role of Silk Smitha.

Directed by Jayaram Sankaran and produced by SB. Vijay Amirtharaj, the movie is slated to begin production in early 2025. To commemorate Silk Smitha's birthday, the makers unveiled an exclusive teaser video, offering fans an exciting first look at the upcoming biopic.

This film promises to showcase the fascinating journey of one of South India's most beloved actresses, known for her undeniable presence and legacy in the film industry. Fans of Silk Smitha can look forward to experiencing her remarkable story on the big screen in the near future.

